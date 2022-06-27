Military graduates advised to uphold high sense of integrity

Share this with more people!

Brigadier General Delali Johnson Sakyi (Rtd), former Assistant Commandant of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Command and Staff College, Junior Division, has advised Junior Staff Course 77 to exhibit high sense of integrity in their professional duties.

Brig Gen Sakyi admonished the officers to be astute, meticulous, steadfast and strive to uphold high ethical standards to protect their image and the Forces for national growth.

He said this in Accra at the graduation ceremony of the GAF Junior Staff Course 77 after five months’ training in communication skills, and other security training regimes.

The graduating officers include 50 officers from the GAF, one from the Armed Forces of Liberia, one from the Armed Forces of Gambia and 10 from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He said the Course would broaden the professional knowledge of the officers on security issues to respond to emerging threats on the continent.

Brig Gen Sakyi charged the officers to apply the knowledge acquired in their respective countries to ensure peace and security, especially as the world was saddled with the threat of terrorism, religious disputes and environmental disasters.

He urged them to put their ears on the ground and be abreast of security issues and early warning signals to provide effective leadership to address any security threats.

Brig Gen Albert Kwadwo Dawohoso, the Assistant Commandant, GAF Junior Division, said the Course was to train them to perform staff functions by developing their leadership analytical and communication skills while providing the foundation for their career development.

He said as part of the experimental package for the Course, the officers undertook an environmental study tour to the Western North region to conduct research into some of the existing challenges to the development of the region.

“Examining the Impact of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine on the Security Situation in Europe,” “Curbing the Menace of Corruption to Promote Sustainable Development in Ghana,” and “Harnessing Local Economic Potentials to Address Overdependence on Foreign Aid in Ghana,” were some of the research topics.

Major Fred Darko-Ampem Konadu emerged the overall best student and won the best Assistant Commandant’s Paper, Major Rita Oduro, won the second-best student while Squadron Leader Mary McAddy took the third best student’s award.

Major S.F Alhassan won the second-best Assistant Commandant’s Paper, Major R. Incoom won the third best Assistant Commandant’s Paper, while Major David Evans Glah won the Everard award for contributing to lectures.

Source: GNA