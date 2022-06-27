Emile Short calls on Ghanaians to stand for values when faced with corruption

Justice Emile Short, a former Commissioner of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has charged leaders in all levels of society to stand for their values in “corrupted” environments.

He said in a morally corrupt environment they needed to exhibit their values to change the narrative.

The former Commissioner said this at the launch of the book: “Leadership in Africa, redefined- the untold stories,” by Taaka Awori, founder of Busara Africa, a Leadership Development Consulting Firm based in Ghana.

He said standing true to one’s values was crucial in the fight against corruption and.

Madam Taaka Awori, the author, said not all African leaders were corrupt as projected.

The Book, she said illustrated 30 outstanding African leaders and their stories and cautioned against telling only negative stories about leaders on the African continent.

She said there were many positive exemplary leaders whose stories were untold, some of which had been captured in the Book.

Madam Awori urged people aspiring for leadership positions to look for such leaders, focus on them and learn from their experiences.

She said her motivation for authoring the Book was due to the absence of leadership material relevant to the African context.

Mr Raymond A. Atuguba, Dean of Students of the Ghana Law School, reviewing the Book, said it was a good material for law students.

He described the 250-page Book as real, practical, and easy to read.

The launch attracted people from the academia, corporate world, Civil Society Organisations, and opinion leaders.

Source: GNA