‘Arise Ghana’ Demonstration: Court to determine time, venue today

A court hearing is scheduled for today, June 27, 2022, to determine the time and location for a demonstration and picketing by a pressure group “Arise Ghana”.

This follows the lack of agreement between the police and the organisers on the time for the demonstration and location for their planned picketing.

A statement signed by Chief Superintendent of Police, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency said the police “had no option but to submit the process to the court for a determination.”

It said the decision was further communicated to “Arise Ghana” in a letter on June 22, 2022.

Arise Ghana is embarking on the demonstration to protest worsening economic conditions in the country.

The intended demonstration has attracted support from a section of the Ghanaian populace, including three groups – Commercial Road Transport Operators, Spare Part Dealers Association, and National Okada Riders Association.

The three groups said the frequent fuel price increments, cost of spare parts and vehicles, and poor road network, among others were reasons for their resolve to join the protest.

The statement said “Arise Ghana” had notified the police of its intention to hold a demonstration in Accra for two continuous days and that its members would also picket in front of the Jubilee House during the night.

It said the police invited the organisers to a meeting to discuss the demonstration and that following a series of meetings, “Arise Ghana” informed the police in a letter dated June 8, 2022, that instead of two continuous days, the demonstration would start on the first day at 1500 hours and end at 2200 hours and resume the next day.

It said the police, in a letter dated June 13, 2022, responded and urged that in order to adequately ensure the safety of demonstrators and other members of the public, the demonstration should not travel into the night.

The statement said the police, therefore, in the interest of public order and safety, entreated the organisers to reconsider their time frame and start the demonstration early in the day and end before evening.

It said on June 22, 2022, the police received a verbal response from the organisers to the effect that they were unable to change the time of the demonstration.

The statement assured the organisers and the public of the police’s readiness to provide security for the demonstration once the matters were determined by court.

Source: GNA