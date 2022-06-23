Home / ICT / Government pays $3,000 monthly rent for Data Protection Commission

Government pays $3,000 monthly rent for Data Protection Commission

The government pays the cedi equivalent of $3,000 as monthly rent of the Data Protection Commission, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, has said.

She said the Data Protection Commission (DPC) currently operates from rented premises sited on Pawpaw Street, East Legon.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said this on Thursday on the floor of Parliament in response to a question asked by Ms Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, the Member of Parliament for Tempane on what urgent steps the ministry was taking to get the DPC a permanent structure and how much the ministry was paying for the current office location every year.

According to the minister, efforts had been made to secure permanent office accommodation from public sources for the DPC by writing a letter both to the Ministry of Works and Housing and the Office of the Chief of Staff.

However, efforts to get a permanent place for the DPC had not yielded the required positive results, and the ministry was still working on it.

“Mr Speaker, the ministry will continue to have discussions with the state agencies charged with providing office accommodation for public institutions such as the DPC and is hopeful of a fruitful outcome soon,” she told Parliament.

