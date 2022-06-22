First Ebola case confirmed in Ghana

Share this with more people!

An outbreak of Ebola virus disease has been confirmed in Ghana, according to a report by the Ghana News Agency. The case was found in the Northern Region. This is the first time the disease has been confirmed in the country.

The Public Health Emergency Response Team has however been deployed in a bid to contain the situation.

Mr Fuseini Mahama, Northern Regional Disease Control Officer, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale

Ebola is a severe, often fatal illness affecting humans and other primates, Case fatality rates have varied from 25 per cent to 90 per cent in past outbreaks, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

There is however, now effective treatment available and if patients receive treatment early, as well as supportive care, their chances of survival improve significantly, the WHO has said.

