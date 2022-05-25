Home / Politics / Sarfo-Kantanka to be arraigned for corruption

Sarfo-Kantanka to be arraigned for corruption

9 mins ago Politics Leave a comment

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn
Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka

Mr Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, nominee for the position of Chief Executive (MCE) of Juaben Municipal Assembly has been charged for corruption by the Office of the Special prosecutor.

He will be put before the Criminal Division of the High Court in Kumasi on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

These were in a press release signed by Mr Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor and copied the Ghana news Agency on Tuesday.

The corruption charges are in respect of a public election arising out of two public elections conducted in September and November 2021, for the confirmation or otherwise of his nomination.

Mr Sarfo-Kantanka in September and November 2021 was alleged to have directly influenced the conduct of 26 members of the Juaben Municipal Assembly in the performance of their duties as voters in respect of public election conducted regarding his nomination by the President as the MCE.

The accused person was alleged to have parted with cash between GH¢2,500.00 and GH¢5,000.00 to the voters for his consideration.

The elections were conducted on September 29 and October 12, 2021, but he failed to secure the required number of votes.

He then became disappointed, vented his anger on the receivers of the monies and demanded for refund of his monies.

His action was captured on both video and audio which went viral on social media.

He was charged after investigation.

Source: GNA

Share this with more people!

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn

Check Also

EC begins inspection of political party offices across the country

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has begun inspection of all registered political party offices across …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ghana Business News © Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved

Share

Powered by WP Socializer