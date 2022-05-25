Sarfo-Kantanka to be arraigned for corruption

Mr Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, nominee for the position of Chief Executive (MCE) of Juaben Municipal Assembly has been charged for corruption by the Office of the Special prosecutor.

He will be put before the Criminal Division of the High Court in Kumasi on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

These were in a press release signed by Mr Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor and copied the Ghana news Agency on Tuesday.

The corruption charges are in respect of a public election arising out of two public elections conducted in September and November 2021, for the confirmation or otherwise of his nomination.

Mr Sarfo-Kantanka in September and November 2021 was alleged to have directly influenced the conduct of 26 members of the Juaben Municipal Assembly in the performance of their duties as voters in respect of public election conducted regarding his nomination by the President as the MCE.

The accused person was alleged to have parted with cash between GH¢2,500.00 and GH¢5,000.00 to the voters for his consideration.

The elections were conducted on September 29 and October 12, 2021, but he failed to secure the required number of votes.

He then became disappointed, vented his anger on the receivers of the monies and demanded for refund of his monies.

His action was captured on both video and audio which went viral on social media.

He was charged after investigation.

Source: GNA