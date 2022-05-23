Lands Ministry to investigate allegations of Achimota Forest lands in Sir John’s Will

Share this with more people!

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources says it will investigate allegations that a former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, alias Sir John, allocated portions of Achimota Forest lands to some persons related to him in his Will.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry in Accra said it would demand the necessary documents surrounding the issue.

“The attention of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has been drawn to a document making the rounds on social media, which alleges that the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, had included portions of the Achimota Forest in his Will, and given out same to individuals who are said to be related to him,” the statement said.

The Ministry said it took serious view of the allegations, and had requested for all documents relating to the lands in question, as part of an initial inquiry to ascertain the veracity of the claims,” it said.

It said considering that the issues that formed the basis of the allegations predated the tenure of the current Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, it is important that the Minister seized with the full facts to enable him take appropriate action, if, indeed, there was any merit in the claims.

The Ministry assured the l public and the people of Ghana that it would ensure that the national interest was always protected, especially in matters pertaining to the Achimota Forest.

Source: GNA