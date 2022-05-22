Hearts, Eleven Wonders game postponed after Ghana Health Service advice

Share this with more people!

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has postponed the match-day 30 encounter between Eleven Wonders and Hearts of Oak, slated for Monday, May 23, 2022.

The postponement comes after the Ghana Health Service (GHS) advised the GFA to reschedule the encounter, as it was still investigating an illness outbreak in the Hearts of Oak camp, of which 19 players have been reportedly affected.

The Phobians were dealt a huge blow earlier in the week, with some key players being hospitalized due to an unknown illness.

Regardless of the unfortunate turn of events, Hearts managed to secure a 1-0 victory against Bibiani Gold Stars in a match-day 29 encounter.

A social media post from Accra Hearts of Oak said: Our match against Eleven Wonders has been postponed following an advice from the GHS.

“According to the GHS they are still investigating the cause of the illness that has affected the Hearts of Oak team.”

Source: GNA