Minister urges bold international action in response to humanitarian crisis

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has called for bold and urgent international action in response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in parts of Africa due to food insecurity.

The disaster, which has been brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Madam Ayorkor Botchwey made the call when she participated in a Global Food Security Call to Action meeting at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

She intimated that global action must also build resilience for the future.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey indicated that there was a need for a global plan that ensures a well-sequenced, timely, systematic, and comprehensive response to the ongoing food crisis and also supports Africa’s common position for sustainable food systems.

She stated that strengthening and broadening partnerships in agricultural research and education, provision of inputs such as fertilizers and seeds, and good agricultural practices could go a long way in tackling food insecurity.

She noted the urgent need to build the resilience of vulnerable countries in West Africa and the Sahel against drought and desertification for the reversal of the devastating effects of climate change on food production.

The statement said the meeting, which was chaired by Mr Antony Blinken, the United States Secretary of State, was attended by Foreign Ministers from about 30 regionally diverse countries to review the surging global humanitarian and development needs and identify steps to address food insecurity, improve nutrition as well as build resilience for the future.

Source: GNA