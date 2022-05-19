Two jailed 30 years for robbing hairstylist, customers

Share this with more people!

Two persons who robbed a hairstylist and her customers at a salon in New Legon and made away with a Toyota Corolla and mobile phones have been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment each by an Accra Circuit Court.

Richard Klutsey, a taxi driver, and Solomon Asamoah, a trader, were found guilty on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and four counts of robbery at the end of the trial.

The court held that Klustey, Asamoah, and others at large, indeed robbed Madam Patricia Nyankson, the owner of the Toyota Corolla, of her Gold Samsung Galaxy A9 and Toyota Corolla.

It said the accused persons also robbed three customers; Jessica Ofei of her Sumsung mobile phone, valued at GH¢2,000, Syliva Kuofie of her Samsung mobile phone, valued at GH¢2,000, and Patience Akoto of her GH¢1000 Motorola mobile phone.

Shakibu Dumbasea, an accomplice was, however, acquitted and discharged by the court after prosecution had closed its case.

Dumbasea was not identified by any of the victims during an identification parade by the police and there was not enough evidence against him.

The court, presided over by Mrs Rosemary Baah Tosu, in sentencing the two accused, said she took into consideration the spate of robbery and reprehensible conduct of the convicts, and that the sentence was to serve as a deterrent to like-minded persons.

Lawyers for the convicts prayed the court to consider their age, and the fact that they were first offenders, married with kids, and taking care of their aged parents.

Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Yakubu Fuseini narrated that on December 21, 2019, two of the victims; Patricia and Sylvia, decided to get their hair done at a salon owned by Jessica at New Legon, Accra.

He said Klustey, Asamoah and the others at large, armed with locally manufactured pistols and cutlasses, decided to go on a robbery spree.

On seeing the white Toyota Corolla saloon car, with registration number GE 7136-19, belonging to Patricia, which she had packed at the salon, the accused persons entered the salon and ordered the occupants to surrender all their belongings.

The prosecutor said Klutsey took the keys of the car from Patricia and stepped out to start the engine while waiting for his accomplices.

The other accused persons, including Asamoah, succeeded in robbing the victims of their mobile phones, joined Klutsey in the Toyota Corolla, and he drove off.

It said sometime in January 2020, the police extended their investigations to one Roberta Tackie, Klutsey’s wife, whose residence the Gold Samsung Galaxy phone, belonging to Sylvia Kuofie, was found after a search.

When quizzed, Roberta told the police that Klutsey gave the phone to her.

Klutsey was arrested and he mentioned Asamoah, Shakibu, who were also arrested, however, some other accomplices are still at large.

Police investigations led to the retrieval of a locally manufactured pistol from Klutsey’s residence.

Source: GNA