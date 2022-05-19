Two herdsmen jailed 45 years for robbery

Share this with more people!

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality has sentenced two herdsmen to a total of 45 years imprisonment for robbery.

Fuseini Musah, 24, was sentenced to 25 years, while Inusah Issaka, 19, will serve 20 years. Both pleaded guilty to the offence and their sentences would run concurrently.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector (C/Inspt.) Robert Apelkiwine told the Court, presided by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey, that the complainant, Akwasi Joseph, and convicts lived at Nkrankwanta in the Dormaa West District of the Brong Ahafo Region.

He said on Saturday, May 14, Musah and Issaka conspired to go and rob the complainant at his house at ‘Abenwaha’, a suburb of Nkrankwanta.

At about 2130 hours they armed themselves with a locally-manufactured gun and a knife and went to the complainant’s house.

Wielding the gun, Musah entered the room of complainant, whilst Issaka, armed with the knife, stood by the door.

C/Inspt. Apelkiwine said, pointing the gun at the complainant, they ordered him to surrender all his monies and mobile phones.

He said griped with fear, the complainant gave out GHC200.00 and his Itel key pad mobile phone valued GHC100.00 and they fled.

On May 15, at about 1000 hours, the complainant spotted Musah at Nkrankwanta and caused his arrest by the police, while Issaka was also arrested at 1240 hours by some residents of the town and handed over to the police.

A search conducted in Issaka’s room revealed three live cartridges and an itel key pad phone, identified to be Jospeh’s, the complainant.

C/Inspt. Apelkiwine said on May16, convicts led the police to a bush, about a kilometre from Musah’s house, where the locally-manufactured short gun, a knife and a face-mask in a small “Ghana must go” bag, wrapped with two cloths, were retrieved.

The prosecutor said Issaka informed the police that the gun belonged to his boss but he stole it and gave it to Musah for the robbery.

Source: GNA