Three suspects escape police custody at Tongo

5 mins ago General News Leave a comment

Three suspects arrested for committing various crimes, have escaped lawful custody at the Tongo Police Station in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

The suspects, Francis Dabang, Fawas Musah and Kojo Dinaya were assisting Police investigations and to be processed for court when they broke custody.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr David Fianko-Okyere, Public Relations Officer, Upper East Regional Police Command, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, said processes had been initiated to recapture the suspects.

ASP Fianko-Okyere noted that the suspects were arrested for different crimes of stealing and internal procedures, had commenced to ascertain the circumstance that led to their escape.

He said a team of investigators led by the regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had been tasked to investigate the incident and submit a report for appropriate action to be taken.

“We have the rules and regulations regarding prisoner escape and every Police Officer is aware of this and process has been initiated to ensure full recovery of these people and know the circumstances under which they escaped lawful custody,” he added.

ASP Fianko-Okyere appealed to the public particularly residents of Tongo and its environs to volunteer relevant information that could lead to the re-arrest of the suspects.

Source: GNA

