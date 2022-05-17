Accused persons in Mahama murder case to file submission 

Share this with more people!

The State has closed its case involving the 14 alleged murderers of Major Maxwell Adams Mahama.

The Prosecution presented 14 witnesses, who testified before the High Court and were cross examined by the lawyers for the accused persons.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Agyarkwa was the last prosecution witness to testify before the court presided over by Justice Mariam Owusu.

Lawyers for the accused person told the court that they intended to file a submission of no case on behave of their clients

Fourteen persons are standing trial at an Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama, who was an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, Burma Camp.

The late Major was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region when on May 29, 2017, some residents allegedly mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob had ignored his persistent plea that he was an officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The accused persons are: William Baah, the Assembly member of Denkyira-Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame a.k.a Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim and Bismarck Donkor.

Others are John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga and Kwadwo Anima.

The Court has given the lawyers two weeks to file their submission.

The case has been adjourned to May 30.

Source: GNA