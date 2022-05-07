Government is working to ensure food security – Agriculture Ministry 

Share this with more people!

Mr Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru, the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, has assured the public of government’s efforts at implementing strategies to achieve food security.

He said measures had been instituted to reduce the cost of production and increase yields to enhance food availability.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, Mr Tufeiru admitted that food security had become a global concern due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government, he said, was working tirelessly to ensure sustainable agricultural production by supporting farmers with better crop yielding seed varieties, equipment, fertilizer, access to credit and market links.

Mr Tufeiru said in easing the suffering of Ghanaians, the government had enhanced the capacity of vulnerable households, families, communities, and food system operators with various social interventions to withstand the post-Covid shocks.

He said the private sector investment was also being sourced to improve productivity and production of maize, soybean, poultry and small ruminants.

Source: GNA