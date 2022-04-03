Home / General News / Fifteen persons fined for flouting “Operation Clean Your Frontage” by-law

Fifteen persons fined for flouting “Operation Clean Your Frontage” by-law

The Achimota Magistrate Court has fined 15 persons out of 45 persons who were arrested by the Environmental Health Officers of the Ablekuma North Assembly for flouting the “Operation Clean Your Frontage” by-law.

The fines ranged between GH¢1,200.00 and GH¢3,600.00 as stipulated by the by-law.

The 15 arrested persons are tenants at Kwashieman and Darkuman and were prosecuted for keeping their premises untidy with choked gutters, overflowing garbage and uncollected heaps of rubbish.

The Environmental Health Unit of the Assembly had earlier served the offending persons with caution notices to cease the nuisance, but it all was ignored.

Mr Paul Agbagba, the Prosecutor of the Ablekuma North Assembly indicated that after some time the matter was reported at the Odorkor Police Station and the sanitation offenders were arrested.

He said the remaining 30 persons were being processed for court.

Madam Harriet Krakue, the Municipal Director of the Waste Management Department of the Assembly said all efforts were in place to intensify education on the campaign in all the electoral areas.

She said sanitation officers were on the ground to offer advice on the daily basis, adding that for that reason, no one was ignorant of the law.

Mr Kofi Ofori, the Municipal Chief Executive said the Municipality had over the years been battling with sanitation challenges, especially in the case of choked gutters, which had been a deliberate act among some persons living in the area who disposed their garbage indiscriminately.

“As much as I am concerned I would make sure the ongoing Operation Clean Your Frontage becomes successful

Source: GNA

