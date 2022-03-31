President admits initial schedule for completion of Agenda 111 was overly ambitious

Share this with more people!

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that the initial schedule he gave for the completion of Agenda 111 was overly ambitious.

The President disclosed this on the floor of Parliament when he delivered the 2022 State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Wednesday.

He said identifying suitable sites around the country for the project had turned out to be even more problematic than anticipated.

He, however, added that a great deal of the preparatory work had now been completed, and work had started at eighty-seven of the 111 sites.

“Mr Speaker, I have to report that, like all major construction projects, it is evident that the initial schedule we gave for the completion of Agenda 111 was overly ambitious. Identifying suitable sites around the country, for example, has turned out to be even more problematic than had been anticipated. I can say that a great deal of the preparatory work has now been completed, and work has started at 87 of the 111 sites. I have been assured that preliminary work on the remaining 24 sites is ongoing.

“We have every intention of seeing this project through to a successful end, which would enable me to commission all 111 hospitals before I leave office on 7th January 2025,” he said.

The SONA was postponed after it was scheduled earlier in the month.

SONA sets out the government’s key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead, highlights achievements, flags challenges and outlines interventions to unlock development interventions for the coming financial year.

Source: GNA