Asiedu Nketia challenges President to talk more about achievements

Share this with more people!

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has challenged the President to talk more about his achievements.

Reacting to the State of Nation Address (SONA) delivered by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, he said: “I see this whole enterprise of delivering the state of the nation address as an exercise to take credit even where credit is not due.”

“….to find a scapegoat to blame for whatever they consider is wrong and to continue promising even when the initial promises are not being delivered.”

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the Parliament House, in Accra, Mr Nketia said after six years plus in government, the President should be talking about his achievements and not finding a scapegoat to blame.

“It is clear that he has run out of scapegoats that is why he ended up blaming Russia and Ukraine,” Mr Nketia said.

The NDC General Secretary said the President had no justification for blaming Ukraine and Russia for his challenges, especially when the crisis in the two countries came less than 40 days ago.

“Russia and Ukraine came less than 40 days ago; it’s not even within the reporting period and yet you are blaming your woes on Ukraine and Russia?” he asked.

Touching on the Minority Caucus walkout in Parliament during the consideration stage of the Electronic Transaction Levy, Mr Nketia said the whole process was turned upside down.

“Everything amounts to abuse of all the systems in the House. So technically I do not consider that the right proceedings were followed,” he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 presented a message on the State of the Nation to Parliament.

He shared key policy objectives and deliverables that had been achieved, forecasts for the year ahead, and highlighted challenges and interventions to unlock development opportunities for the coming financial year.

Source: GNA