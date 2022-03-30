Supreme Court to decide on Assin North MP review application on April 5

Share this with more people!

The Supreme Court has fixed April 5, to deliver its decision on a review application filed by James Gyekye Quayson, the embattled Assin North Member of Parliament.

The nine-member panel gave the date after it had listened to arguments by lawyers for parties in the case.

Mr Tsatsu Tsikata in the morning prayed the court to grant him leave to file a nine-page supplementary statement of case following some developments in the matter after the Cape Coast Court of Appeal decision last week.

The apex court of the land on March 8, this year ordered the Assin North MP to file his defence in the suit that sought to prevent him from holding himself as such and performing parliamentary duties.

The Plaintiff in the matter had difficulties in serving the MP with the court processes.

The court therefore directed plaintiff to among others, use substituted services by publishing the court processes in some newspapers.

However, Mr Tsikata filed for a review application saying that the processes of the court published were incomplete and same did not carry out the orders of the court very well.

Mr Tsikata held further that order for substituted service had different orders carried out.

Additionally, he should have been given 14 days to file his statement of case, instead of a few days and this constituted a breach of the rules of the court.

“Because the content of court processes was incomplete, the service was therefore ineffective,” Mr Tsikata argued.

Mr Frank Davies, who represented Mr Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a citizen who sued and dragged Quayson to court indicated that the MP has had enough notices of the court processes and prayed the court to dismiss the review application.

Mr Davies said Mr Tsikata had not demonstrated that there has been a “miscarriage of justice “and “there has not been any exceptional circumstance to warrant a review.”

Mr Nimfah through his lawyer had experienced difficulties in serving him with the court processes.

A High Court in Cape Coast had annulled the Assin North parliamentary elections because the MP owed allegiance to another country other than Ghana.

He filed an appeal at the Cape Coast Court of Appeal which same had been dismissed.

Source: GNA