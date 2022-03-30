MPEG LA sues Samsung over infringements of patents

Share this with more people!

MPEG LA says it has sued Samsung Electronics GmbH for patents infringements in a German court.

In a press release copied to Ghana Business News, the provider of one-stop licenses for standards and other technology platforms, says it brought the action in Landgericht Düsseldorf, Germany against Samsung Electronics GmbH (“Samsung”) for infringement of patents in its HEVC Patent Portfolio License.

“The patents are essential to the HEVC (also known as H.265 and MPEG-H Part 2) digital video coding standard used in products that encode and decode video for Internet, television and mobile transmission, reception and use,” the release explained.

In the complaints, MPEG LA says Samsung Electronics GmbH’s parent Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. was both Licensor and Licensee to MPEG LA’s HEVC Patent Portfolio License from Fall 2014 until terminating in March 2020, but Samsung has continued to offer products including smartphones, tablets and televisions in Germany that use patent protected HEVC methods without license since termination.

“The enforcement actions seeking injunctions, monetary damages and expenses were prepared by a team of lawyers led by Axel Verhauwen of Krieger Mes & Graf v. der Groeben and Gottfried Schüll of Cohausz & Florack,” the release added.