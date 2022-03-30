Climate change affecting agriculture activities in Northern Ghana – Study

Share this with more people!

Erratic and increasing volumes of rainfall caused by climate change is adversely affecting agriculture production in Northern Ghana, a Study, conducted by WaterAid Ghana, water and sanitation focused organisation has revealed.

Farmers are unable to study the incessant changing weather conditions and rainfall pattern leading to wrong cropping time which results in poor yields, posing threat to food and nutritional security.

Large volumes of rainwater without infrastructure to harvest also lead to flooding causing destruction to farm produce such as maize, rice, soyabeans, groundnuts and vegetables among others.

The Research, part of WaterAid Ghana’s water security and climate resilience advocacy plan was conducted in four districts and the findings made known to stakeholders in Bolgatanga.

The areas include Bongo, Kassena-Nankana West and Bawku West Districts in the Upper East Region and Wa Municipality in the Upper West Region.

Dr Francis Bukari, a Senior Lecturer, Department of Community, University for Development Studies who was the lead consultant conducted the research with support from Dr Raymond Aabeyir, Senior Lecturer, Department of Geography, University of Business and Integrated Development Studies, Wa.

Dr Bukari explained that apart from the irregular rainfall, farmers and communities could no longer predict the right time to plant and get good yields.

“The Data we got from the Ghana Meteorological Agency indicates that there is an increasing trend in the rainfall pattern in these districts and as a result there is flooding which affects their farms, buildings, livestock and this has negative livelihood implications on these communities,” he said.

He said human activities including deforestation, sand winning bush burning among others aggravated the situation as the top soil was being washed away while the small number of water bodies were being silted.

He therefore recommended that stakeholders including the Ghana Meteorological Agency and experts in the climate change sector engage communities especially those in Northern Ghana to appreciate the changing trend in rainfall and know the right time to plant to avoid drought, floods and harvest good yields.

Dr Bukari further noted that apart from the need for the Municipal and District Assemblies to dredge the existing water bodies such as dams and dugouts, more dams and rainwater harvester reservoirs need to be constructed to collect and store more surface water during the rainy season.

That, he said, would not only make water available to farmers to engage in dry season farming but contribute to curbing flooding and destruction of properties.

Mr Jesse Danku Coffie, the Head of Programmes, WaterAid Ghana, said climate change posed serious threat to livelihoods especially those in the rural communities and called on stakeholders to work together to address the phenomenon.

He said WaterAid Ghana would continue to engage and advocate for the provision of safe water and sanitation to all communities and take action to address challenges posed by climate change.

