Africa’s line up for Qatar 2022 World Cup

Share this with more people!

Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia will be the five national teams to represent Africa at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The playoffs ended on Tuesday evening with some interesting results as the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon stunned Algeria in Algiers to book a place in Qatar.

The Desert Foxes took 1-0 advantage in the first leg but Cameroonians staged a tremendous comeback to make 2-2 on aggregate and go through by the away goal rule.

The Black Stars of Ghana also edged the Super Eagles of Nigeria on the away goal rule after 1-1 draw in Abuja, with the first leg in Kumasi having ended goalless.

Thomas Partey grabbed the decisive goal for Ghana as the Black Stars are set to make their fourth World Cup appearance.

It was a goalless stalemate in Tunis as the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia grabbed a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Tunisia came into the second leg with a goal advantage having won in Bamako, as they held onto their advantage to secure a place at the World Cup for the fifth time.

Reigning Africa Champions Senegal once again defeated Egypt on penalties to secure a place at the World Cup after a 1-1 aggregate scoreline after extra-time.

The Teranga Lions won 3-1 with Mohammed Salah missing his spot kick while his club teammate Sadio Mane scored from the spot to secure the win.

Morocco sailed through to Qatar after a comprehensive 4-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo. The tie finished 5-2 on aggregate after 1-1 draw in Kinshasa.

Africa’s representative would know their group opponents come Friday, April 1, 2022, as the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw is set to be held in Doha, Qatar.

Qualified Teams; Ghana, Morocco, Cameroon, Senegal and Tunisia

Source: GNA