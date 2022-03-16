African leaders urged to focus on learning of mathematics in schools

Share this with more people!

African governments have been urged to focus on the learning of mathematics in schools since the subject is the pivot of national development.

Professor Mrs. Atinuke Olusola Adebanji, the Head of Statistic and Actuarial Science Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), who made the call, said Africa needed more mathematicians to help in solving problems related to all aspects of human life.

She was speaking at a ceremony organized by the Mathematics Department of St Louis Senior High School in Kumasi as part of activities marking this year’s International Day of Mathematics.

Every Year, March 14 is observed as the international day of mathematics to create awareness of the importance of mathematics in the daily lives of the people and the need for teachers to devise innovative strategies to make the teaching and learning of the subject more interesting in schools.

The theme for this year’s celebrations was ‘Mathematics Unites.’

Prof. Mrs Adebanji indicated that only mathematics could unite people in the areas of commerce, governance, communication, culture and technology and there was the need for much attention to be given to the learning of the subject at all levels of education.

She called on students, especially girls, not to be afraid of the subject but strive to understand the concepts and practice continuously to become perfect.

Reverend Professor William Obeng Denteh, the Head of the Mathematics Department of KNUST, who chaired the function, advised the students to show much interest in the studying of mathematics to be problem solvers in order to contribute positively to national development.

Mrs Ama Kyerewaa Benefo, the Headmistress of St Louis SHS, urged members of the mathematics department of the school to break the myth and misconceptions about the subject, especially among female students, in order to help them to develop interest in courses related to mathematics.

The members of the mathematics department, as part of the celebrations, engaged the students on some challenging topics in mathematics.

Source: GNA