Farmer granted bail over robbery allegations

The Nkawie circuit court has granted a 40-year-old farmer GH¢10,000.00 bail with a surety, for allegedly robbing a gold miner at Kotokuom, near Nkawie.

Samuel Kwakye alias ‘one blow’ pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court on January 11, this year.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Acheampong told the court presided by Nana Brew that the complainant was a gold miner at Anyinase near Kotokuom in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality.

He said on December 04, 2015, Kwakye called the complainant who had a gold detector machine, to come to a galamsay site at Anyinase and use the machine to separate gold from dust for him.

He said when the complainant arrived at the site, the accused emerged from a nearby bush dressed in military uniform and face mask and attacked the complainant with a gun.

The prosecution said the accused took away the gold detector machine valued at GHC 12,000.00, a weighing scale and some gold dust from the complainant.

According to the Chief Inspector Acheampong, the accused after collecting the items ordered the complainant to enter a mining pit after which he fired a gun at the back of the complainant.

He said a Good Samaritan who heard the gunshot rushed to the aid of the complainant and sent him to the Nkawie-Toase government hospital.

The prosecution said on December 11, 2015, the accused was arrested at a galamsey site in the eastern region and brought to the Nkawie police station.

He denied the charges in his caution statement, but was charged by the police after investigations and brought before the court.

Source: GNA