Court grants two persons bail over possession of narcotic

An Accra Circuit Court has granted an GH¢80,000.00 bail each to two persons over an alleged illegal possession of 136 wraps of narcotic.

The Court ordered that three persons should stand as sureties for each of the accused persons and one of the sureties each, should be justified.

Mohammed Tijani,32, a cane weaver, and Ebenezer Yaw Twumasi, 30, a trader, have denied unlawful possession or control of narcotic drugs.

Tijani and Twumasi will make their next appearance on January 14, 2022.

Police Inspector, Daniel Ofori-Appiah, told the Court presided over by Mrs Ellen Offei Ayeh, that on October 6, 2021, at about 0400hours, the Cantonments District Police Personnel embarked on an exercise within the Cantonments jurisdiction to get rid of criminals.

The prosecution stated that, during the exercise, the team arrested Tijani and Twumasi at an abandoned plot near the Kumodji Hospital.

It said a search conducted on Tijani revealed forty-two (42) wraps of cannabis, quantities of compressed cannabis, half gallon of alcoholic drink mixed with cannabis, a pair of scissors, thirteen (13) packet of raisers, thirty-six (36) lighters and cash of GH¢1,366.00.

The prosecution said Police also found ninety-four (94) wraps of cannabis, some quantities of compressed cannabis, some brown paper and GH¢8.00 on Twumasi.

It said the exhibits were forwarded to the Police Crime Laboratory for examination.

The prosecution said that, after the examination, all the exhibits forwarded tested positive for Delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabinol and cannabidiol, all active ingredients of cannabis.

It said the accused persons were, therefore, charged and put before the Court.

Source: GNA