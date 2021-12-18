West African and Latin American Trade Investment Conference slated for February

Share this with more people!

The West African Cities Development Consult Limited and the West African Latin American Trade and Investment Conference has been slated for February 2022 at Belize to pave the way for investors around the world to trade and exchange ideas.

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Director of International Relations of the African Cities Development Consult Limited said it was aimed to create business opportunities for investors to build and promote businesses and also, meet new investors from Latin American countries and the West African countries.

Alhaji Osman stated at the “Ghana News Agency-Tema Regional Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue,” which is a media think-tank platform for commercial and business operators to communicate to the world.

He added that it would be an opportunity for business men and entrepreneurs to have direct partnerships with Latin America.

He explained that the African Cities Development Consult is the leading Ghanaian- based private youth led company organising, in collaboration with its counterparts in Belize, Guatemala and Mexico, the first West African Latin American Trade and Investment Conference.

He said that corporate bodies all over the world including government agencies responsible for businesses in the West African sub region would be attracted.

Alhaji Osman added that there would be an exhibition of cultural display and discussion on interfaith collaboration.

He said that the purpose of the cultural display was to portray the rich African culture especially from the West African sub-region to encourage tourists from Latin America to visit African countries.

He said more employment opportunities would be created and farmers would be recognized with chances for individuals to be entrepreneurs after the conference.

The conference seeks to establish strong business, investment and cultural relations between the West African and Latin American countries.

It will also promote West Africa businesses and investment opportunities to Latin America and the globe especially in West Africa.

The conference will attract corporate bodies all over the world, including government agencies responsible for businesses in the West African sub region especially.

Religious, interfaith leaders and peace actors would also have an opportunity to showcase religious tolerance, harmony and understanding for peace and development.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of the GNA, on his part said, as an industrial news hub, there was the need to engage those in the industry on national issues to educate the public.

“As Industrial News Hub, GNA-Tema has created a platform for industrial players to use, for other stakeholders to reach out in a proactive means while serving as grounds to address national issues,” he said.

Source: GNA