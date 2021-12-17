Israeli tech company NSO Group explores options of shutting down Pegasus unit

Share this with more people!

Israeli technology company and developer of the Pegasus spyware, NSO Group is thinking of shutting down that unit as well as selling the entire company. The company is in danger of defaulting on its debts.

NSO Group’s Pegasus software has been under the spotlight following reports by investigative journalism organisation Forbidden Stories’ expose on how the dangerous software was used by governments against political activists, opponents, and journalists.

The State of Israel considers Pegasus a weapon and requires NSO Group to obtain approval from the Defence Ministry to sell it.

The company was recently sued by Apple as the mobile phone company found that state actors around the world have used the software to try and gain access to iPhone users, including in Ghana. It’s curious that Ghana came up in notifications that Apple sent to users of iPhone, because, it is not known yet if Ghana has eventually obtained the software.

According to reports citing anonymous sources, talks have been held with several investment funds about moves that include a refinancing or outright sale. The company has brought in advisers from Moelis & Co. to assist, and lenders are getting advice from lawyers at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, the sources said.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi