Anti-corruption campaigner calls for resourcing institutions mandated to deal with corruption

Reverend Dr Mark Nii Lamptey, Mfantseman Constituency Anti-Corruption Campaigner, has underscored the need for the government to fully resource Institutions responsible for combating corruption and also allow them to work without interference.

‘Corruption is costing Ghana’s economy GH¢13.5 billion annually as reported by the UNDP and also cost the global economy $3.6 billion summing up to the equivalent of more than five percent of the global Gross Domestic Product (GPD)”, he noted.

Providing the needed materials and logistics will therefore go a long way to boost the morale of state actors to be more committed and to vigorously work as required of them.

Rev. Dr. Nii Lamptey, made the call at separate engagements with students of Mankessim and Saltpond Methodist, Senior High Schools (SHS), to commemorate 2021 International Anti-Corruption Day.

The event was organized by the Municipal Chapter of the Ghana Anti-Corruption Collation under the theme, “Your Right, Your Role: Say No to Corruption”.

It was to highlight the rights and responsibilities of the public, state, government officials, civil servants, law enforcement officers, media representatives, the private sector, civil society, academia, the public, and particularly, the Youth in tackling corruption.

Rev. Dr. Lamptey spoke on the topic, “Empowering the Youth with the three ‘Rs’ of Corruption: to Resist, Reject and Report Corruption”.

Transparency International defines corruption as the abuse of entrusted power for private gains saying Extortion, Conflict of interest, Favoritism, Nepotism, Facilitation payment, illegal contribution, and Abuse of Discretion are all manifestations of corruption.

Rev. Dr. Lamptey, said the menace of corruption was a major challenge to the United Nations Development Programme’s twin goals of ending extreme poverty by 2030 and boosting shared prosperity for the poorest in developing countries by 40 percent.

He said stealing from the common purse, left little resources for the people and made it difficult to avail enough essential services, including education, healthcare, security of the citizenry, which affects the poor disproportionally.

He urged Ghanaians to be bold to use www.ipaidabribe.org.gh, a site that has been put in place to report corruption issues to help improve governance systems and procedures.

They must also join hands to say “No” to corrupt practices.

“The youth must be active citizens, responsible, informed citizens, patriotic and to report incidents of corruption to the authorities as their contribution to help create enabling environment where the rule prevailed”, he added.

Source: GNA