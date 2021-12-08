Hearts’ National Chapters Committee rally behind Boadu despite poor results

Share this with more people!

The National Chapters Committee (NCC) of Accra Hearts of Oak says they believe in the abilities of Coach Samuel Boadu despite having a difficult football season thus far.

Hearts were thrown out of the CAF Confederations Cup by Algeria side JS Saoura last Sunday after a 4-0 annihilation coupled with their elimination from the CAF Champions League by Wydad Athletic Club last month.

The Phobians are currently rock bottom of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League with just three points as they are yet to record a victory so far.

Mr. Elvis Herman Hesse Jnr, Chairman of NCC in a statement apologized to the supporters and also urged calm despite poor results in both local and Africa competitions.

“The NCC of Accra Hearts of Oak wishes to apologize to our cherished supporters and sympathizers for the team’s Unfortunate and painful exit from the CAF Confederation Cup competition coupled with our poor start in the ongoing Ghana premier league which has created some level of tension in the team and amongst supporters.

“We, therefore, entreat our supporters to remain calm and tolerant of our coach, technical team, and playing body as they navigate this storm. The NCC and the Majority of our Supporters still believe in the abilities of our Head Coach Samuel Boadu who against all odds led the team to win the treble in the domestic league last season.

“This moment is one of the vicissitudes of life and we shall overcome. We further urge our supporters to continue the unwavering support to the Club at these difficult times,” the statement said.

Fortunately for the Phobians their match-week seven encounter against Asante Kotoko has been postponed and would return to action in match-week eight when they travel to Elmina to face Sharks.

Source: GNA