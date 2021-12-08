ECG cuts power to Krobo communities

Share this with more people!

The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced intentions to cut power supply to communities in Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo because of “on-going interference in its networks”.

The announcement made available to the Ghana News Agency stated that the company’s action had become critical in view of the on-going interference in its network because of the scaling down of its operations in the Krobo area necessitated by threats to its staff.

Consequently, the company said it had decided to shut down feeders at the Blk Supply Point (BSP) directly supplying the communities to protect its networks, lives and properties of innocent customers and the general public within Lower Manya Krobo and YiloKrobo communities.”

The Tema Regional Office of the company said its investigations had established that current outages being experienced within Lower Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo communities were due to activities of unscrupulous persons who transferred customers from a transformer with a phase-off problem to adjacent transformers.

This, the company, noted had overloaded and destroyed several transformers within the communities, saying “the total illegal hijack of our network is unacceptable.”

The statement said the ECG was engaging the traditional authorities to find a lasting solution to the various issues particularly the insecurity which did not permit it to operate in its district office at Somanya.

Source: GNA