Police arrests six over illegal trade in AK 47

Share this with more people!

The Police have arrested six suspects over an illegal transaction of an AK 47 Rifle.

They are Alhassan Jamah, Bashiru Salifu, Kassim Aninga, Mohammed Asako, Salifu James and Ibrahim Mohammed.

These were contained in a press release signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Kwesi Ofori, Director General, Ghana Police Service’s Public Affairs Department.

The six suspects were arrested on Friday, December 3, 2021, for their involvement in the illegal transaction of an AK 47.

It said the first suspect, Jamah, was arrested near Osino in the Eastern Region by the National Operations Directorate Highway Patrol during a stop and search operation. “An AK 47 rifle with twelve rounds of ammunition was found hidden in his travelling bag on board an Accra-Bawku bound Yutoun bus,” it added.

It explained that an intelligence-led operation later led to the arrest of five more suspects namely; Salifu, Aninga, Asako, Salifu and Ibrahim for their involvement in the illegal arms transaction.

“All six suspects are currently in Police custody, assisting with the investigations,” it said.

The Police Administration lauds the Highway Patrol team for a good job done, thanking the passengers on board that vehicle for their cooperation and understanding during the operation.

Furthermore, we want to assure Ghanaians that we are indeed committed to working to safeguard their safety, it noted.

Source: GNA