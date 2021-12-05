Ghanaians urged to do away with fears, anxieties and get vaccinated

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has called on Ghanaians to do away with their fears and anxieties over the COVID-19 vaccination.

Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, National President of GRNMA, who made the appeal, said vaccination was the surest way to drive the pandemic away because it gave some level of protection against the virus.

She was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the commissioning of an ultra-modern GRNMA secretariat and a guest house in Sekondi-Takoradi.

She said the government’s target of vaccinating 20 million Ghanaians to attain herd immunity was far from being achieved simply because many Ghanaians had refused to take the shots because of fear and anxiety.

In addition, she said people were also running on social media with conspiracy theories and inaccurate information about the vaccination, which was also preventing people from taking the shots.

Mrs Ofori-Ampofo encouraged Ghanaians to take advantage of the Government’s vaccination exercise, saying, “we need to realise that no one is safe until we are all safe.

“The vaccines are safe and efficacious and do not cause any harm or whatsoever to the human body, it is just like any other vaccines.”

She commended the efforts of the Government and the ambitious target to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians by end of the year.

However, she urged the Government to procure more vaccines to be able to vaccinate every Ghanaian.

She expressed the readiness of the GRNMA to collaborate with all stakeholders to build a more resilient health system and ensure that the health workforce, especially nurses and midwives, were well-motivated in providing quality health services to the people of Ghana.

