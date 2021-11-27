Renewable energy, the way forward to address challenges in energy sector

Mr Kunmi Odunoku, Marketing Manager, Eaton West Africa says renewable energy is the way forward to address the challenges in the energy sector in Africa.

He said one of the major problems facing energy was climate change and there was the need to invest heavily in the area of renewables to sustain future for the sector.

Mr Odunoku said this at a forum organised by Eaton, Ghana to discuss issues concerning power distribution solutions.

He said the globe was now moving towards renewable with technologies, to enhance a call on African Governments to provide investment in that area.

“We understand that in the developing economies there is a challenge when it comes to power infrastructure either the power infrastructure is dilapidated or obsolete and need to be upgraded,” he added.

He said the Company has also introduced its Power Advantage Partner Programme designed to help partners grow and maximise benefits from selling power quality products.

Mr Odunoku said it was to help grow their businesses, while harnessing the power of Eaton’s intelligent power management technology.

He said the discussion focused on educating Eaton Ghana IT partners and other stakeholders involved in the IT sector on ways to expand their businesses and gain tangible benefits.

Mr Devang Lakhani, the Managing Director of Link Ghana Limited, the authorized Eaton distributor in Ghana, said; “Growth is a topic that affects all the stakeholders in the technology value chain.”

He said it was important to hold events like that to ensure the topics that need to be addressed, and by the right people.

“Forum like this also ensure that Eaton updates its partners on its technology and solutions in the market, which will ultimately be beneficial to all parties involved,” he said.

Source: GNA