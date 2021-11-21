Isaac Dogboe in contention for another world title after beating Diaz

Ghanaian boxer Isaac ‘The Royal Storm” Dogboe defended his North American Boxing Federation (NABF) featherweight title after scoring a majority decision win over Puerto Rican boxer Christopher Diaz in an action-packaged 10 rounds.

Dogboe who is now 23-2 with 15KO’s is now in contention for a trilogy against Emanuel Navarrete who is the reigning World Boxing Organisation (WBO) featherweight champion.

But the young Ghanaian boxer who has twice been defeated by Navarette would be looking to stage a comeback next year in his quest to reclaim the featherweight title from the Mexican boxer.

Dogboe despite his slow start against Diaz, picked up from the sixth round delivering some powerful punches which earned him the victory.

Judge Tim Cheatham scored the bout 96-94 while Judge Don Trella scored the bout 97-93 all in favour of Dogboe. Judge Eric Cheek scored the bout 95-95.

It was the third successive victory for Dogboe who had previously defeated Adam Lopez and Chris Avalos by a majority decision wins.

Source: GNA