Dzifa Attivor passes on

Madam Dzifa Attivor, a former Transport Minister died Tuesday morning as tributes poured in from politicians, the business community and friends.

She was 65.

“Oh nooo! What a loss! May her soul rest in perfect peace.” “Such a kind-hearted woman. You have touched some of us personally.

RIP, Mum.” “Volta Development Foundation will forever be grateful to you for your vision towards the creation of the Forum… You are such a beautiful, lovely, nice, Godfearing personality. We will soldier on…,” are some of the tributes.

Family sources told the Ghana News Agency that Madam Attivor, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region, died in Accra after a short illness.

Mr. James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC, said an official statement would be issued soon.

Dzifa Aku Ativor was born on 22 February 1956. The politian and businesswoman was Minister for Transport until her resignation due to a controversial GH¢3.6m bus re-branding contract in former President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

Dzifa Ativor attended the Evangelical Presbyterian Primary School at Abutia Teti between 1960 and 1970. Her secondary education was at the Kpedze Secondary School and the Peki Secondary School, both in the Volta Region between 1970 and 1975.

She trained at the Government Secretarial School qualifying as a Stenographer Secretary in 1981and later obtained a Secretarial Silver Diploma from Pitman College, UK.

Dzifa Ativor worked with the Bank of Ghana from 1976 to 2003 as a research clerk and then as a Personal Assistant to three successive Deputy Governors.

She also became the Personal Assistant to the head of treasury in charge of all general office administrative work in the Bank.

Mrs Dzifa Attivor later moved into private business and set up a Non-Governmental Organization named “Dedefund”.

She was an advocate for cured lepers.

Source: GNA