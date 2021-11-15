SAFA to protest against Senegalese referee

Share this with more people!

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has decided to lodge a formal complaint against the Senegalese referee who handled the crucial 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana at the Cape Coast Stadium last Sunday.

Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye, awarded a 33rd penalty to Ghana which was converted by Andre Ayew, to give Ghana the chance to progress to the next stage of the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifiers.

In a post-match interview with the media, Mr. Tebogo Motlanthe Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SAFA said they were unhappy with the conduct of the match officials hence their decision to protest.

“We want the conduct of the match officials closely investigated by both the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and FIFA.

“We would be having a press conference soon to announce our next line of action as well as our future plans,” he added.

Ghana beat South Africa by a lone goal to top Group G with a superior goal aggregate and advance to the next stage of the qualifiers.

Both countries were tied at the top with 13 points but Ghana qualified with a superior goal difference.

Source: GNA