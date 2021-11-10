Partey ruled out of World Cup qualifiers

Share this with more people!

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey will not be available for Ghana’s doubleheader against Ethiopia and South Africa in the African qualifiers for the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup qualifiers.

There were reports in the media about his possible availability in Sunday’s clash against South Africa.

But, a source close to the Black Stars camp has revealed to GNA Sports that Partey is not likely to join the team in camp, since that might aggravate his groin injury which normally takes 4-8 weeks to heal.

The Arsenal midfielder did not feature for the Gunners in their 1-0 victory against Watford in the English Premier League last Sunday.

Partey was initially named in Milovan Rajevac’s 28-man squad, but the Coach was compelled to drop him from the squad.

A total of fifteen players reported to camp on Monday as they featured in a friendly against lower division side Golden Kicks with the Black Stars winning 5-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Black Stars on Tuesday departed to South Africa ahead of their match with Ethiopia scheduled for Soweto Stadium on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 13:00 GMT

Source: GNA