Forestry Commission develops Xylotrom Wood App to increase timber revenue  

The Forestry Commission (FC) with support from the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) has developed a new Mobile App to check and control smuggling of lumber and other timber products in the country.

The implementation of the app has well-positioned the Commission to increase the nation’s annual timber revenue.

According to Mr. Abban Kofi Bonsu, the Sunyani Area Manager of the Timber Industry Development Division (TIDD) of the Commission, the ‘Xylotrom Wood App’ helped to identify specific lumber species to collect required levies on them.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday in Sunyani, Mr. Bonsu explained that 18 timber inspectors at various checkpoints, and sawmills within the Sunyani Division had been trained, using the apps.

With the implementation of the mobile app, Mr Bonsu anticipated an increase in the annual timber revenue being generated by the Sunyani Area, saying the Area mobilised between GH¢1.5 and GH¢1.8 million within every six month.

“The app is configured on a smart phone and it identifies the name and original colour of the lumber species.

“Initially it was difficult for our inspectors to identify lumber species with their naked eyes, and this was creating undue opportunity for some timber contractors to outwit them, but with the introduction of the new mobile app they would have no way out”, he said.

Mr Bonsu indicated the Sunyani Area generated GH¢16 million revenue from timber products in 2020, and expressed the hope the area would exceed its revenue target for 2021.

The amount mostly consisted of levies on lumber, registration, penalties and others, he explained.

Mr. Bonsu reminded charcoal burners, carpenters and other dealers in the wood industry it was unlawful for them to operate without registering and certifying their businesses, and warned illegal chainsaw operators to stop their unscrupulous activities or be arrested and prosecuted.

Source: GNA