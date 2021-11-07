Jospong espouses opportunities in Ghana’s waste management at COP26

Share this with more people!

The Africa Environmental Sanitation Consults, (AESC) a research and policy arm of the Jospong Group of Companies, has showcased potentials in Ghana’s waste management sector that can contribute to lowering global emissions.

The Company is therefore, using the opportunity of its participation in COP26, to call for strategic partnerships and scout for specialised skills to argument its innovative ideas in sustainably managing waste in Ghana.

Dr Abena Asomaning Antwi, Managing Director, AESC, told the Ghana News Agency in Glasgow, UK that such partnerships were critical in helping the company to play its rightful role in the mitigation and adaptation measures in the climate change fights through proper waste management.

“We are excited for the opportunity to be here , while we look for the partners, we are also looking for the people because sometimes we can’t actually find it in the space that we operate in. And because we are looking for technology, we think the COP is the best platform,” she said.

She mentioned that already, the Company had identified some Japanese entities and companies working in the same space as they do, such as waste to energy aspects, and possessing the machinery, and having recovery initiatives that could be embraced to boost its operations in Ghana and on the sub-region.

“Because we are trying to infuse technology into our operations, we, sort of, need people who are far advanced who can advise us in our operations within our kind of environment in which we operate, ”Dr Antwi said.

Mr Israel Boakye Acheampong, Consultant, Engineering, Design and Projects Department, AFESC, who presented the Company’s operational activities within the sub-region and its impact on climate change since 2006, said the company was ready to explore various opportunities at the COP to accelerate its support for Ghana in mitigating the impact of the phenomenon.

He said the company was very much concerned about the issue of access to waste collection, which if not done properly, could lead to indiscriminate dumping of refuse that could cause flooding, or burning that could also polluted the environment.

The company, he said, had therefore, invested in storage facilities with bins and collection systems the country which was improving waste collection from about four per cent in 2006 to about 21 per cent in 2021.

Aside that, the company had brought in state-of-the-art low emitting refuse trucks, and also working to harness the organic component of waste, and adding value to it to produce composite for fertiliser to support food production, Mr Boakye said .

There was also another aspect of waste prevention and recycling, which were also helping emission reduction.

“We are also working to prevent waste generation and encourage people to reduce the waste they generate, all to help in promoting a free environment. We also work to create green jobs as part of our operations, Mr Acheampong stated.

Dr Henry Kwabena Kokofu, Executive Director, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), expressed the Agency’s readiness to partner the Jospong Group and any other like-minded institution to keep the environment free from pollution.

He said the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies had the onus to effectively manage waste at the district level and so there was the need for them to up their game while Ghanaians faced the reality of paying a bit more to ensure proper waste management in the country.

“We must have a concerted effort in dealing with the waste we generate in the country. The consciousness of the nation must be awaken, and all the religious and traditional leaders must join in awakening of the consciousness of all Ghanaians, ”Dr Kokofu said.

Source: GNA