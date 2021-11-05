Radio presenter, one other, remanded in Takoradi

Share this with more people!

A Takoradi Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody, a popular radio presenter, together with another suspect for the publication of false information and communication of false information in the Sekondi- Takoradi Metropolis and beyond.

The two, Paa .Kwesi Simpson, Radio Presenter and Stephen Kumi both pleaded not guilty to the charges, would reappear in court on Tuesday November 16.

Counsel for the accused, Ebo Donkor argued that the accused were responsible, well known and had a specified place of abode and would be willing to show up any time in court, but the Prosecution led by Basantale Amadu, told the court that, when granted bail the accused may interfere with further investigations.

The Prosecution therefore prayed the court to refuse the bail application.

Mr. Micheal Kojo Ampadu, the Presiding Judge before refusing bail, noted that the first accused with his calibre in society could “distract” the investigations.

He said, “I am giving a short notice of remand to enable the prosecution to follow up on all necessary information with the Telecos to establish whether the communication that took place between the accused persons was true or false”.

Earlier, the Western Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has entreated media practitioners to always verify sensitive issues like kidnapping before any reportage.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Olivia Adiku, the Western Regional Command, Public Relations Officer in a statement copied the Ghana News Agency said, “this is to tone down on the tension, social insecurity, fear and panic that is gradually being created in the region due to such fake kidnapping stories and its publication by a section of the media in the region”.

The statement said, in October this year, the media personality received information from one Stephen Kumi that his girlfriend Stephanie Kumiwaa had been kidnapped at Mpohor.

The media man without cross checking with the family of the alleged victim or the Police aired that information.

The statement said a follow-up by the Police to the Mpohor community and various interrogation and investigation on the matter could not be prove any act of kidnapping.

The Police therefore arrested the two to assist them with further investigations.

Source: GNA