More than 30 construction industry leaders to explore opportunities at Dubai Expo

More than 30 selected leaders in the construction industry will attend an investment summit at the World Trade Dubai Expo 2020 at the invitation of the investor communities to discuss funding for Housing and Construction opportunities in Ghana.

The meeting will also be attended by the Minister and some officials from the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

A statement from the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry signed by the Chairman, Emmanuel T. Martey, said the summit, which would run from November 7 to 12, 2021 was initiated by the leadership of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry in collaboration with the Ministry of Roads and Highways under the auspices of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre with support from the Colombian Government.

The statement said the summit would allow the delegation to explore new business and growth opportunities for the Real Estate and Construction Sector of the economy at large.

“Undoubtedly, the said Expo promises to be the third-largest ever global event with its associated ample opportunities for Industries across the globe with Ghana inclusive.

“This Expo offers the Construction Industry multiple opportunities to exhibit information on investment expectations as well as diversifying markets for the sector’s economic conditions by making the actual investment presentations to the targeted investors/business communities for partnership in meeting the government infrastructural agenda for the country.”

The Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry is a pan-industry body with 14 Member Professional Institutions, Academia, Media, Trade and Artisanal Associations within the Built Environment in Ghana aimed at creating a platform for continuous dialogue among various stakeholders operating in the Real Estate and Construction Sector of the economy.

The Chamber strategically advocates the creation of a conducive business enabling environment through sustained policy reforms, amendments, institutional frameworks, among many others.

Source: GNA