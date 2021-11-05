EU delegation calls on Asantehene

Share this with more people!

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, has emphasized the need for the European Union (EU) to work effectively with stakeholders at the local level to strengthen the implementation of the ‘Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) Project.’

This was necessary, he said, to achieve the set objectives of the initiative meant to promote climate-friendly job opportunities for the people.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu, addressing officials of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Ghana, Headed by Mr Irchad Ramiandrasoa Razaaly, at the Manhyia Palace, in Kumasi, said the youth ought to take advantage of the prospects inherent in green jobs.

He lauded the EU for the initiative, given the effects of the changing climatic conditions on the socio-economic lives of the people.

The king said the beneficiary communities needed to work assiduously to harness the prospects and potentials associated with the Project to help build resilient local economies.

The GrEEn Project is a four-year action from the EU, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ghana, SNV Netherlands Development Organization and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF).

It aims to create greater economic and employment opportunities for youth, women and returning migrants by promoting and supporting sustainable, green businesses in some selected districts in the Ashanti Region and other parts of the country.

The EU Delegation’s visit to the Manhyia Palace was in line with its working tour of the Region to interact with key stakeholders involved in the implementation of the GrEEn Project.

The visit was designed to discuss the progress of the Project, results achieved so far and strengthen the existing relationship between the Project and implementing Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Region.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu expressed the hope the project would be extended after the implementation period to assist the people to improve their livelihood.

The traditional authorities, he said, would continue to work with the EU in advancing climate-friendly activities in the Region.

Mr Razaaly said the EU was working in partnership with the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development (MLGDRD) to achieve the ideals of the GrEEn Project.

The initiative, he said, was expected to stimulate local economies through green and climate-resilient investments.

Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, the Regional Minister, who accompanied the officials to the Manhyia Palace, said the government was appreciative of the EU’s resolve to partner Ghana in generating decent jobs for the people.

The EU’s high-level delegation comprised the Deputy Head of Mission and Minister Counsellor of the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Ghana, Kyrre Holm, as well as the Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Ghana, Massimo Mina, and the Head of Governance and Civil Society Section at the European Union Delegation to Ghana, Anna Lixi.

The rest were the Programme Officer at the European Union Delegation to Ghana, Emmanuel Soubiran and the Country Director of SNV Netherlands Development Organization, Anjo van Toorn.

Source: GNA