Engineering Council enlisting engineers for structural integrity test of public buildings

Share this with more people!

Professor Mark Adom-Asamoah, the Acting Board Chairman of the Engineering Council of Ghana, says the Council has started enlisting engineers for structural integrity test of public buildings across the country.

In an interview with the media on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Governing Board of the Council in Accra, he said the team comprised structural, geological, and geotechnical engineers and other experts in the housing sector.

Prof Adom-Asamoah, also the Provost of the College of Engineering, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, said the team would perform the test based on the Code of Specification for putting up a building.

It would need some non-distructive testing equipment and other basic logistics to execute the work successfully, he said.

After the exercise, the team would come out with recommendations, which may result in the demolition of some public buildings while others may undergo refurbishment, he said.

Early on, Mr Francis Asenso Boakye, the Minister of Works and Housing, inaugurated the nine-member Governing Board of the Engineering Council to provide strategic direction on engineering practice in Ghana.

He charged the Council to ensure the highest standard of engineering practice in the country to protect lives and property.

Source: GNA