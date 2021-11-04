Home / Politics / Sosu summoned to court

Sosu summoned to court

11 hours ago Politics Leave a comment

Francis Xavier Sosu

Mr Francis-Xavier Sosu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, will on November 8 appear before court to answer charges over allegedly causing damage to public property and obstructing traffic on a highway.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Kwesi Ofori, the Directo- General of Police Public Affairs, told the media on Wednesday on the sidelines of a meeting between the police and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

He said the Police Service had not received any invitation from Parliament regarding contempt of Parliament served on some senior officers who allegedly manhandled the MP.

Mr Sosu’s charges stem from a demonstration he led in his constituency at Madina on Monday, October 25, 2021, against the state of roads in the area.

The protest, to him, was to force the relevant authorities to fix deplorable roads in the constituency.

Source: GNA

