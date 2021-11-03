Treason trial: Recordings have passed admissibility test

Share this with more people!

The High Court trying the 10 persons accused of high treason has ruled that the recordings by the prosecution’s star witness about the alleged coup plot have passed the admissibility test.

The matter of admissibility has been determined, Justice Hafisata Amaleboba, one of the three-member- panel asserted, stressing, the recordings had been admitted and tendered in as prosecution’s evidence.

She said the test for admissibility is relevant, adding that Prosecution witnesses; Colonel Isaac Amponsah and Staff Sergeant Sule Awarf, had made references to the recordings, both audio and video in their evidence-in-chief.

The High Court also debunked the assertion that the Prosecution’s star witness violated the fundamental human rights of some of the accused persons when he secretly recorded the meetings of their alleged plan to overthrow government.

All objections in relation to breach of fundamental human rights have no merit, the Court said.

Concerning whether the recordings were coming from proper custody or not, the Court ruled that they were downloaded by Colonel Amponsah, first prosecution witness and watched by both Colonel Amponsah and Staff Sergeant Awarf and said there was no merit in the objection that the recordings had no proper custody.

The Defense Counsels had earlier prayed the Court not to admit the recordings, arguing that they were not relevant, violated the fundamental human rights of the accused persons (captured in them) as they were recorded without their consent, not authentic, not original, among other submissions.

Dr Frederick Yao Mac Palm, Donyo Kafui, alias Ezor, Bright Alan Debrah, alias BB, Johannes Zikpi, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewe, Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo have been charged for varied offences such as conspiracy to commit crime, high treason, abetment of crime and possession of arms.

They have denied the charges and are all on bail and being tried by a three-member-panel – Justices Hafisata Amaleboba, Stephen Oppong and Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe.

