New President of LiSAG to chase quack surveyors

Mr Samuel Larbi Darko, the newly elected President of the Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana (LiSAG) has pledged the association’s determination to weed out quack surveyors from the system.

He also appealed to land owners to employ the services of qualified surveyors to demarcate their lands to enable them register it properly.

Mr Darko said this at a Thanksgiving Service to express appreciation to God for his elevation as the new President of LiSAG at the Church of Pentecost, Burma Camp in Accra.

He and six others have been elected as the new Executives of the Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana for a three-year term.

He is also the Founder and Managing Director of LOSAMILLS Consult Limited, which undertakes surveying and other geo-informatics assignments.

Mr Darko also promised to ensure that more surveyors would be sent to the various district assemblies to assist land owners demarcate their lands and boundaries in the area.

He explained that the new Land Act required that all families, clans, stools and land-owning groups should have their lands surveyed before they could register them.

Licensed Surveyors are professionals who provide services of land surveying as described by the International Federation of Surveyors

In Ghana, licensing of surveyors dates back to the colonial period and its existence enshrined in the various legislation promulgated from pre-colonial times till date. These were the survey ordinances and currently the Survey Act 1962, Act 127.

Usually, most licensed surveyors work to support the land administration system by providing certified and or cadastral plans and maps for land conveyancing.

Others are into research, while many also support the adjudication system of the judicial service by giving expert evidence on boundary dispute settlements.

Source: GNA