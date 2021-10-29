Isaac Egyir is new Director General of Ghana Prisons Service

Share this with more people!

Mr Isaac Kofi Egyir has been sworn in as the new Director General of Ghana Prisons Service.

Mr Ambrose Derry, Minister of the Interior, congratulated Mr Egyir and said his appointment and confirmation was a reflection of the President’s confidence in him.

He said President Akuffo-Addo had demonstrated his unwavering commitment to improve Ghana’s state of security by retooling the security services and through various recruitments.

The Director General thanked the President, Council of State and sector Minister for the honor bestowed on him.

He said he would lead the charge to roll out effective rehabilitation programmes, especially in Agriculture, where the Service had comparative advantage and other trade training programmes to impart basic skills into Prison inmates for successful re-integration into society.

“I wish to assure you that I will not disappoint you but will significantly reflect the trust reposed in me, and in that sense will like to leave the Ghana Prisons Service in a state that would make it more relevant in the National Development Agenda by the end of my tenure in office,” he added.

Mr Isaac Kofi Egyir, born on August 21, 1964, is a seasoned Prison Officer and served as the Deputy Director-General of Prisons (DDGP) in charge of Operations.

He is a product of St. Augustine’s College, Cape Coast and holds both an Advance Executive and Executive Certificates in Security Management, Forensic and Investigative Psychology from Winconsin International University College.

His academic qualifications include: Master of Philosophy (M Phil) in Animal Science, University of Ghana, Master of Arts (MA) in Peace and Development Studies, University of Cape Coast, Master of Science (MSc) in Defense and International Politics, Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC), Post-Graduate Certificate in Agricultural Administration (GIMPA) and Bachelor of Science in Agriculture (University of Ghana).

Mr Egyir has 26 years working experience with the Ghana Prisons Service including five years duty tour with the United Nations Department of Peacekeeping Operations in Sudan and South Sudan as Corrections Advisor and Military Detention Manager respectively.

He was enlisted into the Service 0n December 5, 1995 as Officer Cadet and was commissioned as a Deputy Superintendent of Prisons on July 5, 1996.

Mr Egyir was adjudged best cadet in Corrections Management and eventually the Best-all-Round Officer Cadet and received the Sword of Honour.

Prior to his appointment as Deputy Director-General of Prisons, he was the Director of Prisons (DOP) in charge of Operations.

He served as the Eastern Regional Commander and Officer in Charge of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison, Commanding Officer of Prisons Headquarters and Officer in Charge of Frafraha Camp Prison.

Mr Egyir also served as Chief Agricultural Officer of the Service.

Within the International working environment, he has played a key role in prison assessment and advised extensively on best practices of prison management as well as capacity building activities for national civil and military prison staff of post conflict countries.

Mr. Isaac Egyir is a member of the International Corrections and Prisons Association (ICPA) and African Correctional Services Association (ACSA) and Ghana Association of Animal Production.

He is married with three children.

Source: GNA