Health Services Workers’ Union declares nationwide strike action

Share this with more people!

The leadership of the Health Services Workers’ Union (HSWU) has declared nationwide strike from Tuesday, October 26, over alleged unfair treatment by Government towards their members.

Mr Flanklin Owusu Ansah, the General Secretary of the Union, briefing the media, said their resumption would depend on how the government team facilitated their negotiations in good faith and concluded all outstanding issues.

“Today must be the last day that you go to work. From tomorrow,…stay at home till you hear from your leaders,” he told the Union members whom he said had been patient enough and continued to work till now.

Mr Ansah said though team work stands as a strong fundamental principle that drives the health sector, “it is perturbing to note that Government has deliberately decided to cause segregation and disharmony within the health fraternity”.

He explained that their Condition of Service since 2016 had not seen any proper implementation.

“To complicate matters, the review of the conditions of service for HSWU has been long overdue after the other sister Unions’ conditions of service have been reviewed either twice in 2019 and 2021 or once in 2020 and are being implemented, whilst our members are working with them in the same facilities and are neglected,” he added.

The General Secretary said: “This unfair treatment must stop because members are outraged and fed-up. The dragging of feet and lackadaisical nature with which the Government handles the issues of HSWU cannot be tolerated anymore”.

He, therefore, called on members to stay resolute, fearless, focused and united to fight until all their requests were responded to.

The HSWU currently has a membership strength of over 28000, mainly paramedics, working in the public health facilities across the country.

Source: GNA