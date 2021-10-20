Shatta Wale, two others arrested in connection with ‘fake’ shooting incident

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has been arrested with two of his close allies, Kojo Owusu Koranteng, popularly known as, Nana B and Eric Venator, also known, as Gangee, for allegedly spreading false information and also causing fear and panic.

A statement released by the Police on their Facebook page said details of Shatta Wale would be made known to the public soon.

“The arrest of the suspects is in response to the alleged circulation of false claims on the alleged gunshot attack on Shatta Wale.

“Preliminary investigations by the Police revealed the widely reported gunshot attack on Shatta Wale yesterday Monday, October 18, 2021 was a hoax.

“Shatta Wale and one other person popularly referred to as ‘Deportee’ are currently being pursued for their possible involvement and knowledge of the circulation of false information with the intention to cause fear and panic.

“No one will be spared if Police investigations point to their possible criminal culpability in this matter.

“We want to caution any individual or group to desist from making false claims and engaging in acts, capable of disturbing the peace of the country because the law will come after you,” the statement said.

Source: GNA