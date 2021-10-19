Four jailed 60 years over auto robbery

Share this with more people!

Four persons who robbed a driver of his taxicab, mobile phone and cash of GH¢630.00 at gun point at Awoshie in Accra, have been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment each by an Accra Circuit Court.

Frank Obeng aka Kahlifa, a 22-year-old trader, Richard Quaye aka Shasty a 35-year-old Information Technology Technician, Kwesi Asamoah aka Faroy a 34-year-old labour and Samuel Lartey aka Gravity a 31-year trader.

This was after the court presided over by Mrs. Adelaide Abui Keddey had found them guilty on the charges of conspiracy and robbery at the end of the trial.

The court also found them guilty on the charge of causing harm and sentenced the four accused persons to five years imprisonment.

Sentences will however run concurrently.

It however acquitted and discharged Francis Addy, a 27-year-old driver who was held for dishonestly receiving the said taxi snatched from the complainant.

According to the court prosecution could not prove Addy’s charge.

Prosecuting Inspector Thomas Sarfo narrated that the complainant David Anku is a taxi driver residing at Gbawe in Accra.

Inspector Sarfo said Obeng reside at Sowutum, Auntie Aku and Quaye also reside at Odorkor.

According to prosecution Asamoah and Lartey reside at Odorkor official Town and Anyaa respectively. Addy reside at Sowutuom, Accra.

Prosecution said on September 16, last year, at about 3:15am, the complainant was driving his Dahastu taxi-cab with registration number GS5742-20 around Dansoman Junction.

Inspector Sarfo said Obeng hired the complainant from Dansoman Junction to Awoshie and the complainant charged him GH¢15.00.

Prosecution said on reaching a section at Onyinase, Awohsie, Obeng instructed the complaint to park for his friend to pay for the fare and the complainant obliged.

The prosecutor said Lartey emerged and pointed a pistol at the complainant and pulled him out of the front seat and put him at the back seat.

Inspector Sarfo said Quaye and Asamoah also rushed on the complainant and attacked him with screwdriver and broken bottles because the complainant resisted.

Prosecution said Quaye then drove the car away and on reaching a section at Anyaa, accused pulled the driver out of the car.

Accused also robbed the complainant of his mobile phone valued GH¢150 and cash of GH¢630.00 and his vehicle valued GH¢22,000.

Prosecution said accused met Addy at Ablekuma where he took away the vehicle and sold same at GH¢5,000.

The prosecutor said Addy after selling the car, handed the money to Lartey who is the group leader and they shared same among themselves.

Inspector Sarfo said On September 16, last year, Obeng was arrested at Odorkor and during interrogation, he mentioned the names of the rest of the accused persons.

On September 20, last year, intelligence led to the arrest of Addy at his hideout at Sowutuom and in his caution statement he admitted the offence.

Addy told the Police that he had so far received five cars from the accused persons including the Dahastu Taxicab with registration number GS5742-20 which was taken away from the complainant.

Prosecution said Addy further stated that the prices of the cars range from GH¢4,000 and GH¢5,000.

Source: GNA