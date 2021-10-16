Ghana and Guyana hold bilateral talks on petroleum  

Share this with more people!

Ghana and Guyana have held bilateral discussions at the Jubilee House, Accra, to share knowledge and experiences in the oil and gas industry to reap maximum benefits.

The two countries, would among other things, deepen their economic cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, agriculture, industrialisation, real estate development and digitisation.

They would also coordinate their positions on the international arena regarding fossil fuel exploration and exploitation, as the International Energy Agency has issued a directive for nations to minimise emissions from hydrocarbon operations to combat global warming.

A high-powered delegation, led by Vice-President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, Mr Bharrat Jagdeo, held a bilateral meeting with his Ghanaian counterpart, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to strengthen economic and political co-operation for their mutual benefits.

The delegation is on a three-day working visit to Ghana, to learn and have deeper understanding of Ghana’s oil and gas industry as the South American nation is preparing to exploit its large oil and gas deposits.

Vice President Bawumia recalled the historical and cultural relations between the two countries dating back to the era of slave trade and assured of Ghana’s commitment to exchanging practical development ideas with her Guyanese counterpart.

He cited the various agreements signed between the two countries including; the Mutual Visa Exemptions, Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Investment Co-operation and an Air Service Agreement.

Dr Bawumia said the co-operation between the two countries saw President Akufo-Addo paying a state visit to Guyana in 2019 at the invitation of Guyanese President and a meeting at the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in September this year.

“We want to see our co-operation deepen beyond oil and gas. We want to look at sharing experiences in areas of agriculture, industrialisation, real estates and digitisation, which we’re moving forward with, and they say, data is the new oil and we’re making progress in digitising the economy.

“Economically, we have both gone through ups and downs, both of us were HIPC nations at some point before we discovered oil.

“We both have peaceful democracies and I want to commend you for the democratic progress you have made. Ghana is also seen as a bastion of democracy in Africa with peace and stability.

“Your visit here is essentially to build on the discussions that we already had, and as a catalyst to build the bond of friendship we have had over the years,” Dr Bawumia added.

Mr Jagdeo, on his part, acknowledged the immense contribution of Ghana towards her independence struggle, saying; “Ghana is a great inspiration to Guyana and we recognise the role she played in that endeavour”.

He underscored the need for both countries to coordinate their positions on fossil fuel exploration and exploitation at the international arena for natural resources too be utilised to transform lives.

Members of the Guyanese delegation included; Mr Floyd Naynes, Public Accounts and Financial Analyst, Mr Gopnauth Gossai, Senior Petroleum Coordinator, Dr Reyaud Rahman, Executive Liaison Officer to the President and Mr Hamley Case, a member of the Civil Society.

On Ghana side, there were officials from the Energy Commission, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation and the Ghana National Gas Company.

As part of the visit, the Guyanese Delegation will visit Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum to lay a wreath and plant a tree at the site, visit the offices of the Petroleum Commission at Dzorwulu, and hold discussions with players in the private sector.

Source: GNA